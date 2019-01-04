| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a sunrise view over Toronto's East Bayfront area, captured by Forum contributor mburrrrr. Captured from the northwest, this view faces towards a sunrise over the harbour and waterfront, showing new additions like 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront and Monde.

Sunrise over the waterfront, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

