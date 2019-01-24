| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view from Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured by Forum contributor friendlyfuture, this view faces northeast from above the King and John intersection, showing the rising impact of The Residences of 488 University Avenue, just left of centre.

Aerial view from Toronto's Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor friendlyfuture

