| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day rings in the New Year with an aerial view of Mississauga. Captured with a drone by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view shows our western suburb's increasingly dense Downtown, including a holiday-themed lighting display atop the landmark twisting towers of Absolute World.

Downtown Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

