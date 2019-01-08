| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough's Kennedy and Highway 401 area got its first major boost in residential density with Tridel's Metrogate community, where its final—the sixth and seventh—condominium towers are under construction. This hub of density is promising to grow even larger in the coming years, with a multi-tower redevelopment of the Delta Toronto East hotel, and now another three-tower proposal submitted to the City of Toronto by KingSett Capital for 2075 Kennedy Road.

Aerial view looking northwest to 2075 Kennedy, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site is currently occupied by a 13-storey office building, completed in approximately 1990, and an associated one-storey parking structure. Both buildings would be retained, while an approximately 12,969 m² area of surface parking and green space to the south and east would be redeveloped with three new condominium towers designed by Quadrangle.

Aerial view looking north to 2075 Kennedy, image via submission to City of Toronto

At the south end of the site, the proposal calls for a 38 and 39-storey towers rising to heights of 125.4 metres and 128.4 metres from a shared 7-storey podium. The podium levels would house 868 m² of retail space fronting onto Village Green Square, as well as 775 m² of new office space that would be connected to the existing office tower via a renovated lobby. Above, levels 2 through 7 would be primarily dedicated to above-ground parking, to be hidden from view with articulated cladding. Residential amenities are also proposed within the podium, with indoor spaces on level 7 and outdoor spaces with landscaping by Ferris + Associates Inc. atop the 6th floor. The 39-storey tower calls for 310 units, while 300 are proposed in the 38-storey tower.

South towers at 2075 Kennedy, image via submission to City of Toronto

At the site's northeast corner, another 39-storey condominium tower would reach a height of 130.4 metres from a 6-storey podium, also largely occupied by an above-grade garage. Like the pair of towers to the south, amenities will be housed atop the podium and on the 7th floor, with condominium units above. An additional 320 units are proposed in the north tower for a combined total of 930 condominium units, proposed in a mix of 558 one-bedroom units, 279 two-bedroom units, and 93 three-bedroom units.

South tower (L), north tower (centre), and existing office tower (R) at 2075 Kennedy, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal also calls for a new park to occupy the southeast corner of the site, bordering a future townhome block that will replace Tridel's Metrogate presentation centre. The new 1,946 m² public park would connect with a 2,704 m² space to the north, proposed as a privately-owned public space (POPS) that would read as an extension of the public park, for a combined 4,650 m² of publicly accessible open space.

Public park (L) and POPS (R) at 2075 Kennedy, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.