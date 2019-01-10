| by Jack Landau |

Following in the footsteps of the former Humber Bay Shores motel strip, demolished over the course of several years to free up space for a high-density residential community, another stretch of aging motels on the opposite side of Toronto is disappearing to make way for new development. Just east of Brimley Road at 2746 Kingston Road, a new proposal from The Hi-Rise Group in the Scarborough Bluffs area aims to redevelop the Royal Motel and the Avon Motel with a pair of condominium buildings.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

An application for rezoning was filed in mid-December, revealing details about the proposed 13 and 16-storey towers, including their preliminary design by Graziani + Corazza Architects. At the east end of the site, the 16-storey Building A would contain 231 condominium units, while the 13-storey Building B to the west would contain an additional 180 units, for a site total of 411 condominiums. Both tower elements would rise from 6-storey podiums fronting onto Kingston Road.

Aerial view looking northwest to 2746 Kingston, image via submission to City of Toronto

At the east end of the site, a privately-owned, publicly-accessible space (POPS) is proposed, featuring design by Marton Smith Landscape Architects. This space will be contiguous with an outdoor amenity area serving Building A, forming an L-shape wrapping around the building.

Landscape plan, 2746 Kingston, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents of Building A would have access to a pair of amenity spaces, with an outdoor amenity space adjacent to the POPS at the northeast end of the site, connecting with an indoor amenity space at-grade. Building B would contain an indoor amenity space at the east edge of the ground floor. In total, the project calls for 490 m² of outdoor amenity space and 632 m² of indoor amenity space.

Aerial view looking southeast to 2746 Kingston, image via submission to City of Toronto

