After 35 years of planning and a string of owners, a new proposal has been submitted to the City of Toronto for a site just east of the Victoria Park and Sheppard intersection in Scarborough. The earliest plans for redevelopment of the site date back to 1984, when City Council refused a proposal for a low-rise mixed-use development. Following a pause, the plan was upped to six storeys in 1989, conditionally approved by the OMB in 1993, and then again increased to eight storeys in a 1995 submission. That plan was granted approval the following year, though a building never materialized. In 2012, 28 years after the initial submission, a much larger development was proposed for the site, known as Sail Condominiums. The nautically-themed project sank however, opening a berth for for the latest proposal, submitted to the City in the final weeks of 2018.

Site of 2933 Sheppard Avenue East, image via Google Maps

With Opearl Development out of the picture, the new proposal comes from current owners, the Times Group Corporation. Icke Brochu Architects' rectilinear design replaces the previous sail-inspired design by Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects. The previous height of 57.1 metres has been slightly increased, with the new proposal hitting 58.86 metres. The new plan proposes rental units instead of the previously proposed condominiums.

2933 Sheppard Avenue East, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 170 rental units are now proposed in a mix of 98 one-bedroom layouts with average areas of 662 ft², 64 two-bedroom layouts with average areas of 830 ft², and 8 three-bedroom layouts with average areas of 1,065 ft². This represents a slight reduction in unit count from the previous proposal, which called for 180 condominium suites.

2933 Sheppard Avenue East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project meets Sheppard Avenue East with 299 ft² of street-fronting retail space. Residents will also find a selection of common spaces and amenities on the ground floor, including the residential lobby, a billiards room, a multipurpose room, and a fitness/yoga space. The rear of the ground floor will include a 370 m² outdoor amenity space, with landscaping by Schollen & Company.

The project proposes a three-level underground garage containing 195 parking spaces, 169 for residents, and 26 for visitors. The P1 level would also include storage for 116 bicycles. An additional 3 spots serving the retail component would be included at grade, in addition to 12 surface bicycle locking spaces.

