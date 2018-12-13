| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back just 15 months for a view of the Eau du Soleil condo development in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community. Back in August of 2017, podium levels were being formed for the Empire Communities development, a pair of towers, 49 and 66 storeys high at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road.

Construction at Eau du Soleil Condos, August 2017, image by Forum contributor 67cup

As of December 2018, shorter of the two the Zeidler Partnership Architects and Richmond Architects-designed towers has topped out, and the taller one is in e process of having its distinctive ski-jump roofline formed now too, inserting an exclamation mark into the Humber Bay Shores skyline. Meanwhile, cladding installation continues to enclose both towers, and the ongoing installation of balcony guards, swaths of which will sport white stripes in a pattern meant to evoke the sails of boats plying the waters of Lake Ontario. The buildings will complete in 2019.

Construction at Eau du Soleil Condos, December 2018, image by Forum contributor 67cup

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

