| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Nathan Phillips Square for a view of a popular Toronto winter tradition. Submitted by Forum contributor Red Mars, this shot faces southeast over the square's skating rink and on to 401 Bay Street, where a re-cladding project is underway for the 1968-built office tower.

Skating at Nathan Phillips Square, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

