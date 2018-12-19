| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic sunrise view from Mississauga. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view faces southeast from the Erin Mills Town Centre, showing the topped out Arc at Daniels Erin Mills condominium development.

Sunrise in Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

