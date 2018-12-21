| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the new Garrison Crossing bridge, set to link Toronto's Niagara neighbourhood, Liberty Village/Ordnance Triangle, and the Fort York area upon completion in 2019. Captured by Forum contributor Red Mars, this shot captures the bridge's south span over the Lakeshore rail corridor as seen from the Strachan Avenue overpass.

Garrison Crossing, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

