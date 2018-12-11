| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Gardiner Expressway, looking east from Etobicoke to Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this skyline view is framed by condominium towers in the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood.

View from a Gardiner Expressway overpass, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.