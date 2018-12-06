| by Jack Landau |

There’s still a long road ahead for Sidewalk Labs' Toronto project; Shrunken Toronto council boosts office budgets to cope with expanded wards; Auditor-General says Metrolinx paid massive settlement without thoroughly reviewing claim; and more news:

There’s still a long road ahead for Sidewalk Labs' Toronto project (Globe and Mail)

Shrunken Toronto council boosts office budgets to cope with expanded wards (Toronto Star)

Debit/credit pay option to be removed from new streetcars’ on-board machines by Dec. 20 (Toronto Star)

Auditor-General says Metrolinx paid massive settlement without thoroughly reviewing claim (Globe and Mail)

If you think Toronto’s transit is overly politicized, you’re right. (Spacing Toronto)

Eight photos that capture the strange ’70s charm of Toronto’s Galleria Mall (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Newfoundland Soon to Top Off in London's Canary Wharf (London)

MacKimmie Tower Redevelopment Making Steady Progress (Calgary)

Cladding Nearly Complete at 100 and 300 West Block (Edmonton)

Construction Commences at 567 Clarke + Como in Coquitlam (Vancouver)