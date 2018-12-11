| by Jack Landau |

Province kicks in $30 million for Massey Hall ‘revitalization’ project (Toronto Star)

“This is standard-issue capitalism run amok”: What Cabbagetowners think about a plan to open a daycare in the neighbourhood (Toronto Life)

Council should strike new transit funding agreement as part of upload talks, city manager says (Toronto Star)

Real estate slowdown to cost Toronto nearly $100-million (Globe and Mail)

Greenbelt not ‘open for business,’ Hamilton and Burlington mayors say (Toronto Star)

TTC Service Changes Effective January 6, 2019 (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

NEMA Grant Park Soon to Top Off in Chicago (Chicago)

BMO Centre Expansion Central to Calgary's Arts and Entertainment District Plans (Calgary)

Glazing Underway at Topped Off Central Tower at Century Park (Edmonton)

1661 Davie Street on the Rise in the West End (Vancouver)