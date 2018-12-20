| by Jack Landau |

A wave of tall towers will soon reshape the skyline of Toronto's central waterfront, the tallest of which is being planned at the foot of Yonge Street. Pinnacle International's Pinnacle One Yonge will bring a five Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed towers to Yonge and Queens Quay, including a 95-storey, 1,007 foot-tall centrepiece tower set to become one of Canada's tallest.

Pinnacle One Yonge site, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

With the community's tallest tower still some time away, the first phase to begin construction is a 65-storey condo tower known as The Prestige. The project has been underway since April 2018, when a portion of the surface parking lot north of Toronto Star Building was fenced off. By June, excavation had begun for the site's six-level underground garage. It bottomed out in September. The project crossed a few significant construction milestones this month, including the installation of a tower crane early in the month, and the start of forming for the underground parking levels.

Underground levels taking shape at site of The Prestige, image by Forum contributor drum118

Most recently, a second tower crane was installed at grade, just north of the excavated pit. These cranes will work together to form the underground and podium levels of the new building.

Two cranes installed for The Prestige, image by Forum contributor cc46

The assembly of the second tower crane was captured by Forum contributor cc46, who snapped photos of workers appearing precariously positioned—though we assume safely secured—at the end of the crane's jib arm during the final stages of getting it working. (Closer-up shots can be found in the Forum thread!)

Workers at the end of the second crane's jib arm, image by Forum contributor cc46

The Prestige will create a residential foothold on the site with the community’s first 497 condominium units. The project also includes 1,148 m² of retail space, as well as a new 4,772 m² community centre to serve residents of the local area.

The Prestige at Pinnacle One Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

