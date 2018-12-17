| by Jack Landau |

The long-awaited redevelopment of North York's Newtonbrook Plaza draws closer as marketing continues for M2M Condos from Aoyuan Property Holdings. The five-tower community is coming to Yonge and Cummer near Toronto's northern boundary with York Region. The first phase in the mixed-use community features condominium suites ranging from 500 to 1,400 ft² in area, with prices starting from $389,900.

M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Since we first took a look at the project's amenity offerings, new marketing material is giving a closer look at the various amenity spaces that will be available to residents. Appointed by interior designers U31 and landscape architects Ferris + Associates Inc., the project's amenity spaces will be spread across two levels.

M2M's first phase amenities will be concentrated on the third and ninth floors, with the lower amenity floor containing a selection of lifestyle-themed amenities, and the upper floor offering spaces to relax and entertain guests. A numbered legend for the third-floor amenities (click on the image to see it larger) provides an idea of how these spaces will be laid out, showing…

screening room multi-purpose game room yoga studio fitness centre with change room mezzanine fitness area sauna kids’ playroom outdoor play area

Third-floor amenities at M2M, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Among these spaces, a rendering of the yoga studio reveals a light-filled space featuring full walls of floor-to-ceiling glazing facing out to a courtyard, while the interior is warmed by wood finishes.

Yoga studio at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Up on the 9th floor, residents will find even more spaces, including…

party room and lounge dining room with full chef’s kitchen lounge area outdoor dining room infinity pool with a waterfall feature change rooms

Ninth-floor amenities at M2M, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

A rendering of the 9th-floor infinity pool highlights the outdoor lounge space and views of the surrounding neighbourhood that will be available to residents.

Outdoor pool at M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan Property Holdings

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.