Just west of the massive construction site of The Well at Spadina and Front in Downtown Toronto, plans are advancing for a new condominium development at 485 Wellington West. Initially proposed at 16 storeys back in 2016, the Wallman Architects-designed project for Lifetime Developments crossed a hurdle in the planning and approvals process recently as a settlement between the developer and the City was approved in principle by Council. This sets the stage formalized approval at an LPAT hearing in January.

485 Wellington West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The latest iteration of the project includes significant revisions to the original proposal's massing and exterior expression, refining the changes introduced in a 2017 resubmission seeking 15 storeys. Now reduced to 14 storeys, the tower massing has been refined and simplified since the initial proposal, replacing a series of rear terraces with a simpler massing of stacked rectilinear volumes. A low-rise podium featuring brick cladding will better respond to the existing context of low-rise Draper Street to the south.

Draper Street entrance, 485 Wellington West, image via submission to City of Toronto

A warehouse-inspired window treatment framed in a staggered pattern of rectangular brick sections replaces the initial proposal's zigzagging exterior, while warm wood finishes are planned for the undersides of balconies and terraces.

485 Wellington West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan now proposes 117 units in a mix of 72 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. Parking is proposed in a two-level underground garage with 33 parking spaces, planned in a mix of 8 visitor spaces, 24 resident spaces, and 1 for retail use. 123 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided, with 117 for residents and 6 for the 438.3 m² retail component.

Podium, 485 Wellington West, image via submission to City of Toronto

