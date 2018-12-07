| by Jack Landau |

An application has been submitted to the City of Toronto to seek rezoning, an Official Plan amendment, and Site Plan Approval for a 7-storey condominium building at 110 Sheppard Avenue West. Known as Nahid on Sheppard, the project from Options Development and Options Architects would rise on the north side of Sheppard, roughly 450 metres west of Sheppard-Yonge subway station, sitting mid-block between Bangor Road and Quilter Road.

Site of Nahid on Sheppard, image via Google

The plan would replace a pair of converted houses—most recently in use as commercial spaces—with a building reaching a height of 23.7 metres, with a heavily articulated facade fronting Sheppard. At street level, the building would include 52.8 m² of retail space, as well as a residential lobby, and an outdoor amenity area at the rear of the building.

Nahid on Sheppard, image via Options Development

From the 2nd through 7th floors, 30 condominium units are proposed in a mix of 8 one-bedrooms, 19 two-bedrooms, and 3 three-bedrooms, spread across 2,928.19 m² of residential floor area. The concentration of density is greatest on the lower floors, with the size of each floorplate decreasing sequentially to form a series of stepped terraces at the rear of the building.

Nahid on Sheppard, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a two-level underground garage with 29 spaces, 26 for residents and the remaining 3 for visitors. The garage would be accessed via a ramp on the west side of the site, the entrance carved out beneath the second storey of the building.

Nahid on Sheppard, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.