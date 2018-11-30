| by UrbanToronto Staff |

January will mark the fifth anniversary of UrbanToronto's comprehensive Growth to Watch For series of articles. Last year, we took readers on a 440.97 km winding path through the city, covering hundreds of planned and active projects along the way, divided into 21 parts for easier digestion. The areas covered in each article range from densely-concentrated development nodes like the Entertainment District and Toronto's Central Waterfront, to wider catchment areas like the Beaches, Leslieville, & The Danforth.

Map our our annual Growth to Watch For route, set to expand further in 2019

For 2019, we are returning for another year of coverage of the massive list of projects in planning and development across Toronto, while expanding our scope to taps into growth in the surrounding 905 region as well.

Toronto's South Core, image by Marcus Mitanis

With the building boom moving along at full steam in both Toronto and the 905, 2019's series will be spread out throughout the year, and this time the series will be available only to subscribers of UrbanToronto's New Development Insider (NDI) service, a daily subscription-based service offering the latest planning, development, and construction news. Starting in January, NDI subscribers will automatically receive a new Growth to Watch For update every second week, detailing the many projects that are reshaping our city and region.

