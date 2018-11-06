| by Jack Landau |

About a year ago now, Marlin Spring Developments was celebrating the start of construction with a ground breaking ceremony for the 8-storey Canvas Condos, a Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium building on Danforth Avenue, between Woodbine and Main Street subway stations. By the time of the project's official start, demolition had already cleared the site, allowing shoring work to begin. In the time since, plenty has been accomplished.

Below grade forming for Canvas Condos, image by Forum contributor PMT

Shoring progressed through the winter, and by early spring, excavation was well underway for the project's two-level underground garage, set to house 93 parking spaces for residents and visitors. The excavation was followed by the installation of a tower crane, and the start of forming. The most recent views of the site show that most of P1's wall and column forms have taken shape, and work is starting at the west end to create the ground floor.

Below grade forming for Canvas Condos, image by Forum contributor PMT

Once complete, Canvas will bring 156 condominium units and 14 rental units to the neighbourhood in a mix of 4 studio units, 100 one-bedroom units, and 66 two-bedroom units. The building will be anchored to the street by 180 m2 of retail space across four units, spanning the majority of the site's Danforth frontage.

Canvas Condominium, image courtesy of Marlin Spring Developments

