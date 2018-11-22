| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the heart of North York, showing the Toronto suburb's vertical growth over the last dozen years. Turning back the clocks to February 2006, a south-facing view down Yonge Street from the corner of Norton Avenue showed the stretch in a state of relative stasis between significant building booms, with several low-rise commercial properties occupying the blocks between tall towers.

Facing south on Yonge Street from Norton Avenue, 2006, image by Edward Skira

The same view captured in November 2018 reveals much change. In the middle ground to the right, construction is wrapping up on Beacon Condos, rising 35 storeys from the west side of Yonge Street. To the immediate south of it, the Gibson Square development features a pair of condo towers, one of which is hidden behind Beacon, both with heights of 42 storeys. Even further south, the aptly named Emerald Park’s vibrant green cladding bookends this row of high-rise density. Finally, much further south, appearing as a blip on the horizon is the 58-storey E Condos tower in the distance at Yonge and Eglinton.

Facing south on Yonge Street from Norton Avenue, 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.