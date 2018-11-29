| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back over 7 years for a view of a former retail building just south of Eglinton Station in Midtown Toronto. Back in May 2011, it had just been revealed that developer Freed had purchased the Art Shoppe building at Yonge and Soudan, with the furniture store to be replaced by a high-rise condominium development.

Looking northeast to the former Art Shoppe furniture store, May 2011, image by Forum contributor drum118

Returning to the same point in November 2018 reveals the under-construction Art Shoppe Condos. The architectsAlliance-designed development is bringing a 12-storey podium with a tower wrapping up at 28 storeys to the site of the former store. A slightly wider view is needed to capture the height of the rising development, which also shows the recently topped-out 58-storey E Condos up at Eglinton tower in the background.

Looking northeast to Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor WillTo

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

