| by Jack Landau |

Earlier this year, we took a first look inside of the presentation centre for Lakeside Residences, a new condominium community by Greenland Group, coming soon to Lake Shore and Sherbourne in Toronto's East Bayfront area. The latest phase to hit the market of the multi-tower, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium development is the community's 39-storey tower, with new additions to the sales centre as marketing gears up.

39-storey tower at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Joining the presentation centre's collection of displays is a new pair of bathroom and kitchen vignettes. These suite vignettes provide a glimpse of the interiors of the 39-storey tower's units stretching from levels 2 to 37. The kitchen vignette includes standard features like appliances, warm woodgrain cabinets, stone backsplashes, along with upgraded features like a kitchen island.

Kitchen mock up, Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

The new bathroom display shows off a similar palette that includes warm hues of stone and wood grain finishes, as well as a vanity with porcelain sink, chrome faucet, and mirrored-storage cabinet. The combination shower bathtub features full height wall tile surround.

Bathroom mock up, Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Known as "Lake Suites", the current release of units are being offered in one-to-three bedroom layouts, ranging in area from 477 up to 1,101 ft². Greenland is placing emphasis on the views offered from these suites, with panoramic vistas overlooking the waterfront and Lake Ontario to the south, as well as the Downtown Toronto skyline to the west.

