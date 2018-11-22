| by Ryan Debergh |

Spring 2019 will bring a new dynamic cultural hub to Front and Bathurst in Downtown Toronto, albeit-only for a limited time. Built by Tusk Global Limited, the 'Stackt Container Market’ will be a marketplace for dining, pop-up shops, and artist space formed completely out of shipping containers. The modular project will occupy a brownfield site for two and a half years, after which point it is planned to be redeveloped by the City as a park. The developer hopes for the market to be a destination in the King West neighbourhood, animating the former industrial property adjacent the rail corridor.

The grand entrance to the future market on Bathurst Street, image by Forum contributor PatM

Thanks to the off-site fabrication of the shipping containers, the construction process is moving at a breakneck pace. In our last update from just under a month ago, phase one of construction began as the shipping containers were first delivered to the site. Since then, the containers have been assembled to form a wall along Bathurst with a major entrance gate in it, as well as the majority of the ground floor for the north side of the development.

The accent containers stacked along the north side of the site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The LGA Architectural Partners design stacks containers more irregularly on the two upper levels, adding visual interest to the design. Before the project is completed, the lot will be landscaped along the south side of the site for a terraced piazza an a lawn. A second entrance gateway will be formed at the west end of the site at Tecumseh Street in phase two of construction.

Rendering of the completed Stackt Market, image courtesy of Tusk Global Limited

