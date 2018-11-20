| by Jack Landau |

Almost exactly one year since shoring kicked off for Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group’s Vita On The Lake in Toronto’s Humber Bay Shores community, work is kicking off for the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed community's second phase, a 16-storey condominium building called Vita Two. The project will rise to the immediate south of where the 53-storey first phase is being built, replacing a presentation centre used during the marketing of the Mattamy developments in the area since Lago.

Shoring at the site of Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

Following the recent teardown of the 2011-built presentation centre, crews from Deep Foundations Inc. arrived to begin the shoring process. Crews will drill deep into the earth over the next several weeks, working to create the below-grade retaining walls that will support the site's excavation down to a depth of six storeys: it will extend the massive pit that was already dug to the northwest for Vita.

Shoring at the site of Vita Two, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

The combined 922-space underground parking garage will serve both buildings, while another section of Annie Craig Drive—a local road sandwiched between Lake Shore and Marine Parade, which is gradually being connected up through the whole neighbourhood—will run over top of the hidden garage between the two towers.

Vita on the Lake under construction, images by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

The completed development will feature 169 suites, available in one to three-bedroom configurations that range in size between 591 ft² and 2,073 ft², and priced from the mid $600,000s. Residents will have access to a set of indoor amenity spaces featuring interiors by GCB interior architecture inc., as well as outdoor spaces with landscape architecture by gh3.

Vita and Vita Two on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

