Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD Developments' Massey Tower standing at its final 60-storey height on the Toronto skyline. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Razz, this shot from a high-rise in the Distillery District shows the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower illuminated by early-morning sunlight.

