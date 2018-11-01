| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD Developments' Massey Tower standing at its final 60-storey height on the Toronto skyline. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Razz, this shot from a high-rise in the Distillery District shows the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower illuminated by early-morning sunlight.

Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.