| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured by Forum contributor ADRM from the top of a parking garage on Adelaide Street West, this view shows Urban Capital and Malibu Investments' Smart House peeking out from behind a wall of density. The 25-storey architectsAlliance-designed tower's signature red finishes help to set it apart from its surroundings.

Smart House's red finishes standing out in the mix, image by Forum contributor ADRM

