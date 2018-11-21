| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view of Toronto shot from the CN Tower. Captured by Marcus Mitanis, this view faces northeast over the Financial District to show a mix of heights and densities. One notable new addition in this shot is MOD's Massey Tower, now topped out at 60 storeys and visible just right of centre.

View of Toronto from the CN Tower, image by Marcus Mitanis

