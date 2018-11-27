| by Jack Landau |

The stretch of Toronto's St. Clair Avenue West between Bathurst and Oakwood is evolving with a number of mid-rise projects replacing two-storey buildings. Following on the heels of recently completed 'The Nest', a raft of new buildings are being planned for the area, the latest a 9-storey condominium at 861 St. Clair West, proposed earlier this month by The Benvenuto Group.

Site of 861 St. Clair West, images via Google

While the proposal follows the mid-rise precedent established on this strip, the +VG Architects-designed building would set itself apart from its surroundings with its faceted crystal shape, if approved as propose. Exterior material choices include a main building envelope of brick embedded in precast concrete panels, white aluminum panel cladding, and perforated aluminum panels.

Elevation diagram for 861 St. Clair West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal calls for 33.35 metres in total height, meeting St. Clair with a 10.8-metre streetwall before stepping back. A total gross floor area of 6,731 m², consists primarily of residential space. The building will be anchored to the street with 371 m² of retail at grade, spread across three retail spaces covering the majority of the building’s St. Clair Avenue West frontage. A residential entrance vestibule will occupy the remaining main frontage.

Massing diagram for 861 St. Clair West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Above the retail base, the plan calls for a total of 80 residential condominium units, proposed in a mix of 29 one-bedrooms (36% of total), 5 one-bedrooms plus dens (6% of total), 43 two-bedrooms (54% of total), 2 two-bedroom plus dens (3% of total), and a single three bedroom unit.

The proposal features a total of 160 m² of interior residential amenity spaces on the ground and penthouse levels, while 160 m² of exterior amenity space would be housed on the 9th floor, wrapping around the mechanical penthouse. In total, 2 m² of amenity space is proposed per unit.

Elevation diagram for 861 St. Clair West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Parking for the building would be in a three-level underground garage containing 70 spaces for residents and an additional 5 for visitors, accessed via a ramp at the rear of the building. Parking for 80 bicycles is provided, with 72 long-term spaces and 8 short-term spaces split between the underground garage and ground floor.

