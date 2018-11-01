| by Ryan Debergh |

New details have emerged for a mixed use proposal at 545 Lake Shore Boulevard West on Toronto’s Central Waterfront. Canderel, best known for their Aura and YC Condos developments in the College Park neighbourhood, is proposing two towers atop an 8-storey podium which incorporates heritage elements. The Crosse & Blackwell Building is one of a few Art Deco buildings in the Bathurst Quay vicinity and will be one of the last to be redeveloped.

Looking east to the 545 Lake Shore Blvd West redevelopment site, image retrieved from Google Street View

In our first story on the project in April, Canderel, with architects Graziani and Corazza and Sweeny &Co, had recently presented three options for the complex's massing to Waterfront Toronto's Design Review Panel. Since then, the design of the development has been revised, and the project has now been submitted to the City of Toronto, looking for an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendments.

Updated massing plan for 545 Lake Shore Blvd W, image courtesy of Canderel

The proposal features 2 residential towers rising from an eight-storey storey U-shaped podium that incorporates the heritage structure at the northwest corner of the site. The shorter of the two towers is 15 storeys while the taller reaches 39 storeys and a height of 134 metres. The taller tower has a 10-storey arm to the east. 508 residential units are proposed in total.

Looking north across Queens Quay to the podium area or the proposal, image courtesy of Canderel

The design of the taller tower combines elements from two of the design options that were initially introduced. It retains the massing of option three which was a 2 tower design with 17 and 39 storey towers, but it incorporates the hexagonal tower design of option one. The hexagonal form of the tower is meant to pay tribute to the heritage structure's hexagonal pavilion entrance.

Site plan at 545 Lake Shore Blvd W, image courtesy of Canderel

With the design proposal ready for consideration, Canderel has applied for amendments to the Official Plan, and for a Zoning Bylaw Amendment to increase the maximum gross floor area allowed from 21,000 m² to 54,800 m². The commercial portion of the development is proposed as 4,604 m² of Market Hall style retail on the ground floor of both the Crosse & Blackwell Building and the newly built podium, while 12,885 m² of offices occupy the second, third, and fourth floors of the podium. The retail would be located around a grand atrium space with an industrial design focus.

Rendering of the preserved Crosse & Blackwell building, image courtesy of Canderel

We will keep you updated as the design of the building evolves, and more details merge as this project progresses through the planning process. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.