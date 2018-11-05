| by Jack Landau |

Over 40 years since the LuCliff Place complex opened its doors in 1977, the KingSett Capital-owned high-rise rental tower at 700 Bay in Downtown Toronto is expanding with a new Quadrangle-designed addition that more than doubles the site's residential density. The existing tower is having 6 more storeys added to its top, while a former two-storey podium at the site's west end has been taken down to make way for a 32-storey tower addition.

Looking south to site of the 32-storey addition at 700 Bay, image by Forum contributor Benito

We last checked in on the project’s construction at the end of August, when forming had begun for the last of the addition’s five underground levels. The project surpassed a notable construction milestone in September, when the first ground floor columns appeared above grade. In the weeks since, work has progressed even more, with crews now forming the building’s mezzanine floor above.

Supporting columns now stretch two floors above the Gerrard and Elizabeth intersection, while the first walls have materialized for the 32-storey addition's mezzanine floor, which will form the upper portion of the split-level lobby space depicted in renderings.

Looking east to site of the 32-storey addition at 700 Bay, image by Forum contributor Benito

Once construction wraps up, 700 Bay will bring 274 new rental units to the area, more than doubling the building's existing count of 220 units. Residents of the new and existing units will have access to a brand new amenity level at the top of the six-storey addition, set to include a rooftop terrace overlooking the surrounding area.

700 Bay Street, image courtesy of Kingsett Capital

