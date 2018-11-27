| by Jack Landau |

TAS and Fiera Properties' The Keeley will soon be bringing a Teeple Architects-designed mid-rise condominium building to Keele Street on the west edge of Toronto's largest new green space, Downsview Park. The project offers 308 units available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts with sizes ranging from 389 ft² to 2,000 ft², as well as a selection of indoor amenity spaces designed by TACT Architecture and outdoor spaces by Ferris + Associates Inc.

Suites at The Keeley will implement a number of sustainability features that dovetail with the natural park-inspired theme in marketing material. Each suite will feature integrated Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs), as well as energy efficient appliances, water-efficient showerheads and faucets, programmable thermostats and individual suite metering.

Suite interior, The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Single bowl under-mount sinks and faucets with a pull-out spray nozzle are offered in the kitchens. Options include the choice of designer-selected stone countertops and backsplashes, designer-selected cabinets with soft-close door hinges and drawers, and ceiling-mounted track lighting. Stainless steel appliances will come in 18”, 24” or 30” sizes depending on the unit plan.

Bathrooms will feature wall-mounted mirrors, a choice of designer-selected vanity with white integrated sink, and designer-selected porcelain floor tiles with 4″ baseboards. Some plans feature 5′ soaker bathtubs, some feature a shower with framed glass enclosure. Options also include a choice of designer-selected full-height porcelain tiles for tub-surrounds and shower walls.

Bathroom, The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Other standard suite features include either a private balcony, terrace, or patio, the choice of designer-selected laminate flooring throughout, and smooth finish painted ceilings.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.