| by UrbanToronto Staff |

UrbanToronto and SkyriseCities are happy to announce the launch of Fort York: Stories from the Birthplace of Toronto, an independent project edited by our very own SRC Managing Editor and resident historian Adrian Gamble. An anthology of stories taken from the pages of The Fife and Drum newsletter, as produced by The Friends of Fort York and Garrison Common, the book collects nearly fifty articles dedicated to the fascinating 225 year history of Fort York. The launch will take place at the Fort York Visitor Centre on November 1, 2018 from 6-8PM, and is free for all attendees (but you need to register for tickets, here). Drinks and light refreshments will be served, with remarks at 6:30PM by former mayor David Crombie, columnist Shawn Micallef, and editor Adrian Gamble.

Fort York: Stories from the Birthplace of Toronto, Edited by Adrian Gamble, Book Cover

From the back cover:

Fort York: Stories from the Birthplace of Toronto has been arranged as a series of conversations, its chapters compiled both chronologically and thematically, from the early days of the fort, to the high-stakes drama of the War of 1812, and on to the latter-day threats to the site, as the excesses of the 20th century came to challenge the fort’s primacy as a sacred monument to Toronto’s – and indeed, to Canada’s – long, complex, history. A tribute thus to both Fort York and to the dedication and hard work provided by The Friends over the last two decades, this collection brings the best of Fife and Drum to the forefront as never before.

Once again, we are excited on behalf of our SRC Managing Editor to announce the launch of this very unique and important piece of local Toronto history. An integral piece of Toronto's urban fabric for over two centuries, Fort York and the neighbourhood that has since grown up around it has come a long way since its founding. The city's most sacred historic site has survived foreign invasions, countless redevelopment schemes, and one very famous tangle with an elevated expressway, coming through it all in triumph. To this end, we encourage all interested in Toronto's rich history to pick up a copy now. This special, limited release is to be exclusively available on-site at the Fort York Canteen Museum Store and the Fort York Visitor Centre.