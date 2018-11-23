| by Jack Landau |

Since construction of Tridel's Form Condos commenced in mid-2017, the 14-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium development has been steadily taking shape on McCaul between Queen and Dundas streets in Downtown Toronto. When we last checked in on the project back at the end of August, the building had just begun to rise above grade. In the almost three months since, forming has picked up considerable speed, with crews now forming the building's eleventh floor.

Form Condos rising on McCaul Street, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

As it rises taller, Form's cantilevered massing is becoming apparent. Tridel expects the building will top out at its final height before the holidays, and installation of the first exterior cladding is scheduled to begin shortly. Inside the building, the recent issuance of plumbing and mechanical permits by the City is allowing mechanical rough-ins, including plumbing, HVAC and electrical work, to proceed on the second floor.

Cantilevered floors at Form Condos, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Aside from its unique massing, Form is setting itself apart from other new buildings with an innovative building medium that will greatly reduce its carbon footprint. Concrete is a relatively high producer of carbon dioxide, with each kilogram of cement produced releasing 0.5 kilograms into the air. In an effort to reduce CO2 emissions, Tridel is working with Halifax-based CarbonCure Technologies, who have produced a new process to recycle CO2 by trapping it in the concrete, where it is chemically converted into a mineral.

The CarbonCure concrete was tested in an area of the building's P1 level, and after meeting the specified structural criteria, is now being used for walls and floors from the ninth floor and up. Roughly 3,000 cubic metres of this concrete is being used for the project.

Form Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.