| by Jack Landau |

Growth in Hamilton - Drones and self-driving cars enter the sprawl-curbing conversation; Ford’s TTC meddling is a step too far; Cities transform dying parking garages into living neighbourhoods; and more news:

Growth in Hamilton: Drones and self-driving cars enter the sprawl-curbing conversation (Toronto Star)

A top-notch Modernist home in Hamilton, on the eve of its renovation (Globe and Mail)

Christopher Hume: Ford’s TTC meddling is a step too far (Toronto Star)

A new lot in life: Cities transform dying parking garages into living neighbourhoods (Globe and Mail)

Light Up the Beach will support Michael Garron Hospital - Over 80,000 Christmas lights will illuminate boardwalk (Toronto.com)

WeShare Housing project to pair seniors with single-parent families (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Progress Continues at Chicago's Hoxton Hotel (Chicago)

Progress Continues at 500 Block (Calgary)

Excavation Making Slow Progress at Emerald Tower Site (Edmonton)

Open House Event Sheds Light on 601 Beach Crescent (Vancouver)