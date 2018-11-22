| by Jack Landau |

Legislation for province to take over TTC subway could come in early 2019, transportation minister says (Toronto Star)

Along the Danforth, dreams of glass live on in Vitrolite buildings (Globe and Mail)

What will Doug Ford's climate change plan look like? For hints, check out Australia (CBC News)

‘Renters are not second-class citizens.’ Push is on to change culture, policy for long-term tenants (Toronto Star)

Ontario Transportation Minister pledges expansion into suburbs as part of Toronto subway takeover (Globe and Mail)

Outdoor gym at Greenwood Park needs to get moving (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Site Prep Underway at The Allen in Houston (Houston)

MAX Bus Rapid Transit Network Debuts in Calgary (Calgary)

City Hosting Open House Today for The Shift (Edmonton)

15-Storey Elle Richmond Nearing Completion (Vancouver)