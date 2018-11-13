| by Jack Landau |

Construction is in full swing for the next office tower in Toronto's South Core area, a 32-storey, architectsAlliance and B+H Architects-designed office tower from Cadillac Fairview at 16 York. It has been a year and a half since the project's May 2017 ground breaking, and swift construction progress has brought the tower just over halfway to its final 155-metre height.

Facing southwest to 16 York, image by Forum contributor drum118

We last checked in on the project's progress about two months ago, when forming was wrapping up on the west end of the 11th floor, and the first signs of the 12th floor had begun to materialize. Two months later, the project now stands 17 storeys above the York and Bremner intersection, where the building's massing will soon shift: the upper levels will cantilever out slightly to the north and east, while stepping back on the west and south.

16 York, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview

Cladding installation has also made progress since our last update, when the first row of unitized curtain wall system with four-sided structural silicone glazing, shadow boxes, and aluminum panel infills had just been installed. In the time since, cladding has been installed as high as the 9th floor.

Facing southeast to 16 York, image by Forum contributor drum118

The project is targeting an opening date of June 1st, 2020, and work appears to be on track to meet this target. Upon completion, the $479 million development will introduce 879,000 ft² of new office space to the South Core area, with HSBC Bank Canada to take up 115,189 ft² of space across six floors of the building, including a significant 5,200 ft² street-level banking space along York Street.

Facing northeast to 16 York, image by Forum contributor drum118

