| by Jack Landau |

There will be a new tall office tower starting construction at the west edge of Toronto's Financial District in early 2019. Cadillac Fairview’s 160 Front Street West is primed to begin construction as permit applcations have been filed for the $800 million AS + GG Architecture-designed office tower, set to rise 46 storeys from the northeast corner of Front and Simcoe streets.

160 Front West viewed from York Street, image via smithgill.com

A demolition permit application for the property was filed in early September, seeking to tear down the existing 6-storey building on site, sparing just the south facade along Front Street. The lower section of the facade will be retained in situ, from street level to approximately 11 metres above grade. According to the permit application, the remaining facade above the 11-metre mark will be “partially panelized and salvaged for future reuse.” During demolition of the rest of the building, red bricks will be dismantled and salvaged from the east and west facades for future reuse.

Looking north to 160 Front West, image via smithgill.com

Partial Shoring and New Building permit applications were filed in October, which will respectively allow below-grade and above-grade construction to progress on the site once the permits are issued by the City. With planning approvals in place, the issuing of demolition and construction permits represent the final municipal approvals before shovels can go into the ground.

160 Front West, image via smithgill.com

Upon completion in the fall of 2022, 160 Front West will introduce 1.2 million ft² of office space and 12,290 ft² of retail space to the western edge of the Financial District, designed to achieve both LEED® Platinum and WELL Building Standard® certification. The tower's 240-metre height will place it as the city's 8th tallest building measured to roof height at the time of completion.

160 Front West on the Toronto skyline, image via smithgill.com

