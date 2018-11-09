| by Robert Mackenzie |

The City of Toronto is establishing a new office that will lead and direct how the municipal government participates in long-term, multi-billion-dollar projects to expand the transit network. The City is also starting to search for the new Transit Expansion Office's first executive director.

The Relief Line subway would link Pape and Osgoode stations, image, City of Toronto

"We are building a connected transit network that will help people move around our city. We are reorganizing the City government to ensure we have an office focused on getting our major transit projects built as soon as possible," said Mayor John Tory. "Council has approved Toronto's transit network plan, voters have endorsed it and this office will be tasked with making sure every project in that plan, including the Relief Line, is completed on time and on budget."

The city and Metrolinx intend to build new SmartTrack and GO stations in Toronto, image, City of Toronto

The new office, the first of its kind for the city, will play an important role in managing transit expansion projects from the earliest planning stage—and through the projects' life-cycles—until they are complete. It will:

oversee and facilitate all processes resulting from projects to expand transit;

make sure that projects reflect the City's interests and priorities;

serve as a single point of contact for all City divisions, the TTC, Metrolinx, and other governments, to co-ordinate municipal programs and services that advance transit projects; and

streamline transit-related municipal processes.

This map depicts the Scarborough subway extension and other transit expansion projects in Scarborough, image, City of Toronto

"Fast and reliable transit is a priority in building toward a vibrant future for our city. Given the size and complexity of Toronto's transit expansion portfolio, we're searching for a leader who will put in place a team that can effectively co-ordinate projects among City divisions and agencies, and work closely with other orders of government to best serve our residents," said City Manager Chris Murray.

The latest plan for the Eglinton East LRT extends the Crosstown line to Malvern Town Centre, image, City of Toronto

Over the next ten years, the city explains in a news release, it will be working closely with Metrolinx to implement projects to build new SmartTrack and GO Transit stations and expand GO rail service. It will also continue to advance other priority transit expansion projects including:

The Eglinton West LRT would extend to Toronto Pearson International Airport, image, City of Toronto

This September, the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks recently approved the transit project assessment for the joint City/Metrolinx plan to build new SmartTrack and GO stations in Toronto, meaning the two partners can proceed with the project. In October, Minister Phillips similarly approved the south Relief Line subway project between Pape and Osgoode Stations, although that project still requires more design work.

What do you think of the plan? Leave your comments in the space below, or join the discussion in our Forum.