| by Craig White |

West Block—a mixed use development at the west end of Toronto's Harbourfront area, continues to grow on the northeast corner of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. Located where the 1928-built Loblaws Groceterias warehouse building stood, the new complex will be made up of three buildings.

Looking northeast to West Block, a redevelopment of the Loblaws Groceterias Bldg in Toronto, image courtesy of Choice Properties

Under development by Choice Properties REIT, Wittington Properties Limited, Loblaw Companies, the three firms are behind the commercial building at the corner, while Concord Adex is their development partner on the two condominium towers rising to the north.

Right at the corner, a Loblaws supermarket, other retailers, and a new headquarters office for the Joe Fresh fashion brand, will be located in a building that replicates the original warehouse for the first four floors—including reusing original bricks and stonework—while a glass addition up top will house the offices. architectsAlliance are the designers of this building, with ERA Architects handling the heritage elements.

Looking northeast to construction progress at West Block, image by UT Forum contributor Rascacielo

When we last checked in on June 26, the bulk of the original warehouse volume had been reconstructed in concrete. Now, the office storeys have been formed as well, while forming work on the last storey—a mechanical penthouse—will be complete in the next few weeks.

Behind, the two condo towers, called The LakeShore and The LakeFront, will rise 41 and 37 storeys high beside the Gardiner Expressway. Designed by IBI Group, the towers are just over a dozen storeys above ground now, and window wall cladding is now being applied to the first residential levels.

West Block's two condo towers in the left foreground and middle background, image by by UT Forum contributor Rascacielo

We look forward to the reconstruction of the brick and stone walls of the warehouse building over the coming months. You can find out more about the site's history and what is coming here by checking out our database file for the project, linked below. You can get in on the conversation in our associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.