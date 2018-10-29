| by Jack Landau |

Following on the successful sales of the 49-storey east tower at Greenland Group's Lakeside Residences, a second tower is launching for the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium development coming to Lake Shore and Sherbourne in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Set to launch this fall, the second phase 39-storey tower's initial release of units will be known as the Lake Suites, set to occupy all but the top two levels of the tower, with the penthouses to follow as a separate phase.

Lakeside Residences with new tower highlighted, image courtesy of Greenland Group

A set of renderings accompanying the launch reveal tweaks to the tower's design, and new details of the building's interiors, including both the look of the common spaces and the residential suites themselves.

Facing south to the 39-storey tower at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

The lobby with welcome residents home with natural finishes like stone and wood, and provide a comfortable place for them or their guests to gather or wait, or interact wth the concierge.

Lobby at Lakeside Residences' 39-storey tower, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Lake Suites are offered in one through three bedroom layouts, ranging in area from 477 through 1,101 ft². The suites take advantage of their position with expansive views overlooking the waterfront and Lake Ontario to the south, as well as the downtown skyline to the west.

Suite interior, Lake Suites at Lakeside Residences, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Residents will also have access to a collection of amenity spaces found on the tower's third and fourth floors. We will be back for a look at them another time.