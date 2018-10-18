| by Craig White |

Today's Photo of the Day checks out all the recent activity in Toronto's East Bayfront area where several projects are in different stages of development. The foreground set off in by sunlight against the shadowed skyline: the hole and crane in front is for Aquabella, Aquavista is close to completion behind, as is Monde rising high bend the crane. Image submitted by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed.

Looking west across Toronto's East Bayfront area, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

