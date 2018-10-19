| by Craig White |

Today's long exposure Photo of the Day captures the lights of vehicles making the corner on Front Street between Bay and Yonge. Toronto's Dominion Public Building has never looked so regal. Image submitted by UT Forum contributor kotsy.

Looking west along Front Street in Downtown Toronto, image by UT Forum contributor kotsy

