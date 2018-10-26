| by Jack Landau |

The heart of Midtown Toronto at Yonge and Eglinton is surging with new high-rise growth, asserting itself as one of the city's densest neighbourhoods as new towers rise into the local skyline. A couple blocks east and one block south of the intersection, two rising residential developments are soon to bring over 700 new homes to the Lillian and Soudan; a condominium tower known as Distinction Condos, and a two-tower rental project called Lillian Park.

Construction is much further along on Shiplake and Collecdev's Lillian Park, where 26 and 28-storey towers are rising next to an existing Tower-in-the-Park rental. When we last checked in on progress at the start of September, the towers stood 17 storeys high, while the start of cladding installation had begun to hint at the towers' design by Kohn Shnier Architects with SMV Architects and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects.

Construction for Lillian Park, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

In the weeks since, the towers have closed in on their final heights, both now standing at 25 storeys. The main exterior expression of white brick/precast panels has been joined by the first few floors of glazing, providing a better idea of how the completed buildings will look next year, when they will add another 564 new rental suites to the neighbourhood.

Construction for Lillian Park, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

Across Lillian Street to the east, Lash Group Of Companies' Distinction Condos has also made noticeable progress since our September update, when excavation was bottoming out for the building's four-level underground garage. Construction of the 19-storey, Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium development surpassed a milestone this week, when a tower crane was installed at the base of the excavated pit. Distinction will add 160 condominium units to the area once complete.

Crane installed for Distinction Condos, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

