Almost three decades after Toronto's iconic SkyDome ushered in the era of retractable-roof stadium design, a mid-rise commercial proposal for the Entertainment District is taking a page out of the city's history books to incorporate a retractable glass roof. Designed by architects SvN, the proposal at 160 John Street features a heritage building retention, housing 8 levels of office space and 3 levels of restaurant space, with the latter to include the retractable roof.

Looking southwest to 160 John Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project from C Squared Properties would feature an extensive retention of the existing 1912-built five-storey converted warehouse building, led by heritage specialists ERA Architects. The plan includes a full exterior retention across all facades, while the building's interior would be gutted to make way for an internal staircase and elevator shaft. Structural elements would be installed within the rebuilt interior to support a six-storey addition to be constructed above, set to reach a height of 43.6 metres.

The retained heritage exteriors and the new addition above meets the John Street sidewalk with a restaurant a few steps below grade (a Firkin pub is there now) and access office lobby space. Levels 2 through 9 would be dedicated to 3,049 m2 of office use. The upper two levels would contain a new restaurant space with a retractable glass roof, allowing for open-air dining during the summer months.

Looking southwest to 160 John Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The materials legend shows a main building envelope of precast concrete in a creme coloured horizontal slat pattern, framing rows of punched windows with glazed white tile rain screen cladding and glazing. A level clad in clear curtain wall glazing separates the heritage and modern volumes to the give the addition a floating appearance.

