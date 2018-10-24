| by Jack Landau |

Set to become Mississauga's tallest building, Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group's M3 marks the third phase in the sprawling high-rise community. Marketing is now heating up for the 260-metre-tall IBI Group-designed tower, with a series of new renderings providing a first glimpse at the indoor and outdoor amenity spaces that will be available to building residents.

M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Like the M1 and M2 phases of the community now starting construction, interior designers Cecconi Simone are designing the indoor common areas at M3, and The Planning Partnership are handling the landscaping. Amenities at M3 will be concentrated on the top two levels of the podium, offering a mix of spaces catering to a range of lifestyles.

Amenity floorplans for M3, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Shown in multiple exterior renderings of the tower, the podium's 6th and 7th floors will be punctuated by a two-level glass pavilion overlooking a new 2-acre park being built as part of the community. Described as a "glowing lightbox", the pavilion will house a fitness centre with a wraparound outdoor terrace accessible from the pavilion's lower level.

Amenity pavilion, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

A view through the interior of the glass pavilion shows off a saltwater infinity pool and lounge area on the upper level. It enjoys a view over the fitness studio below, and through the expansive glazing to the M City neighbourhood beyond.

Amenity pavilion, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Other indoor amenities at M3 include a private dining room with prep kitchen, a movie screening room, an event space, a kids’ zone, and a yoga/pilates/dance studio to name a few. Outdoors, a landscaped terrace will provide residents with plenty of facilities and space to enjoy good weather, offering private dining areas with grilling stations, an outdoor living room with TV and fireplace, lounge seating, a kids’ playground, a games area, a sundeck, and a splash pad.

Outdoor terrace, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

