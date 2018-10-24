| by Jack Landau |

The early stages of construction are well underway for a new 38-storey condominium tower on Yonge Street north of College in Downtown Toronto. Cresford Developments' Halo Residences kicked off construction early this year, and the last several months of work have focused on demolition, shoring for the site's earth retention system, and the stabilization of the clock tower of the 1871-built Fire Hall No.3, which has now otherwise disappeared.

Looking southwest across the Halo site, image by Forum contributor Benito

Set to be incorporated into the base of the architectsAlliance-designed project, the heitage-designated clock tower has been carefully stripped away from its surroundings, with all demolition activity within 3 metres of the clock tower having been carried out by hand. As part of the process, portions of the clock tower's base were rebuilt, and the entire structure stabilized to prepare it for relocation while the area below is excavated.

Relocated clock tower at the Halo site, image by Forum contributor AlvinOfDiaspar

In a strategy devised by Entuitive and overseen by heritage specialists ERA, the clock tower was moved a short distance to the north this week.

Former footprint of the relocated clock tower, image by Forum contributor AlvinOfDiaspar

Once the garage below has been constructed, the clock tower will be reinstated 0.9 metres east of its original location, restored, and placed beside an etched glass "ghost facade" representing the long-lost fire hall that the clock tower was once a part of.

The clock tower and ghost fire hall at Halo Residences on Yonge, image by architectsAlliance

Upon completion, Halo will bring 425 condominium units and 26 rental units to this Downtown stretch of Yonge Street. The units come in a mix of 8 studios, 183 one-bedrooms, 212 two-bedrooms, and 48 three-bedrooms.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.