| by Jack Landau |

Lawrence Heights revitalization aims to weave the community back into the city; Ford addresses funding cut for post-secondary campuses; Historical ‘Loblaw’ house for sale in Etobicoke; and more news:

Christopher Hume: Lawrence Heights revitalization aims to weave the community back into the city (Toronto Star)

Out-of-service transit shelters need ‘breathing period’ before they’re relocated (Toronto Star)

Happy Place pop-up exhibit brings happiness to Toronto (Global News)

Historical ‘Loblaw’ house for sale in Etobicoke (Inside Toronto)

'As permanent as you can get': Ford addresses funding cut for post-secondary campuses (CTV Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

100 Las Olas Coming Soon to Fort Lauderdale (Miami)

Minto Group's The Annex Coming Soon to Kensington (Calgary)

Cladding Continues at the Stanley A. Milner Library (Edmonton)

Eleven West Topping Out in Kitsilano (Vancouver)