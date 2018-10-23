| by Jack Landau |

A look at the 2018 Toronto election results, ward by ward (Globe and Mail)

Landslide victory for Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie (Toronto Star)

Analysis: What John Tory has to do next as mayor of Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti re-elected for fourth straight term (Toronto Star)

Ontario municipal elections roundup: Upsets, comebacks and malfunctions (National Post)

A few key moments from Andy Byford’s 60 Minutes appearance (Toronto Life)

