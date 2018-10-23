A look at the 2018 Toronto election results, ward by ward; Landslide victory for Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie; Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti re-elected for fourth straight term; and more news:
A look at the 2018 Toronto election results, ward by ward (Globe and Mail)
Landslide victory for Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie (Toronto Star)
Analysis: What John Tory has to do next as mayor of Toronto (Globe and Mail)
Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti re-elected for fourth straight term (Toronto Star)
Ontario municipal elections roundup: Upsets, comebacks and malfunctions (National Post)
A few key moments from Andy Byford’s 60 Minutes appearance (Toronto Life)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Trinity Continues to the Rise in La Défense (Paris)
500 Block Begins its Ascent (Calgary)
Excavation Begins at Belgravia Square (Edmonton)
Excavation Digs Deep for 400 West Georgia Street (Vancouver)