| by Jack Landau |

Marketing of TAS and Fiera Properties' The Keeley continues to roll out new details about the 12-storey, Teeple Architects-designed development coming to Toronto's Keele Street across from Downsview Park. The project is offering 308 units, available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts with sizes ranging from 389 ft² to 2,000 ft². Residents will have access to a selection of amenity spaces with interiors designed by TACT Architecture and exteriors by Ferris + Associates Inc. We taok an initial look at the building's amenities a few months back, and today we're returning to look at more of the common spaces planned for the project.

The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Many of The Keeley's amenities will be concentrated on the ground floor, including a media den, a library, a kitchen and dining area, a lounge, a fitness centre, and a dog & bike wash station. The ground floor amenity plan below offers a look at how these spaces are arranged and interact with one another.

Ground floor amenity plan at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Also on that plan is a family room with an attached childrens' playroom. That's rendered below, showing a double-height space with floor to ceiling glazing and which includes areas for reading and relaxing, board game playing, and a table for playing ping pong. A house-shaped indentation in the wall frames a pair of openings onto the childrens' playroom space.

Family room at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

The building's U-shaped arms will shelter a ground-level courtyard at the rear of the site. The courtyard will feature seating amidst planters and an enclosing central trellis. A breezeway carved through the north end of the building will connect the courtyard with Maryport Avenue to the north.

Ground-floor courtyard at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

A standout outdoor amenity will be found on the 7th-floor rooftop patio atop the building's north wing. To be known as the 'Sky Yard', residents using this space will enjoy features like a sun lounge with a wood deck, a gas fireplace, community gardening plots, gas grills for outdoor cooking, and a harvest table for a group to enjoy al fresco dining.

7th-floor Sky Yard at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

