| by Jack Landau |

In 2016, a plan was tabled with the City of Toronto, seeking rezoning to permit a high-rise rental tower at the southeast corner of Church and Lombard streets. The resulting architectsAlliance-designed plan for Cityzen Development Group's 89 Church Street has been navigating Toronto's complex planning and approvals process in the time since. The project recently faced the OMB/LPAT, where its zoning by-law amendment was approved recently, but not at the height originally sought.

Looking northeast to 89 Church, image via submission to City of Toronto

Previously proposed at 49 storeys/162 metres and containing 468 rental units, the plan was approved for zoning at a reduced size, now 45 storeys/149.5 metres high. The zoning approval has now led to a resubmission for and Site Plan Approval this month.

Looking north to 89 Church, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 407 rental units are proposed in the updated tower, reduced by 61 units from the previous plan. The unit mix would be 242 one-bedrooms, 123 two-bedrooms, and 42 three-bedrooms. This building would be anchored to the Church and Lombard intersection with 145 m² of ground-level retail space.

Looking north to 89 Church, image via submission to City of Toronto

The updated plans also include a number of minor revisions to the tower’s proposed massing and exterior design. Previously proposed as a single volume rising from the podium, the tower is now articulated into two stacked volumes with differing exterior expressions, mostly through the elimination of most balconies on the upper storeys.

